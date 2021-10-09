Boston Partners Has $2.64 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.39 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.