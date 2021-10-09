Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

