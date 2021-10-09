Boston Partners Buys 3,287 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $696.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

