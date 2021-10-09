BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Due to the ongoing impact of the global semiconductor shortage on industry production, BorgWarner has trimmed its projection for global weighted light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, which is set to limit its near-term revenues. In addition to supply-chain disruptions, soaring commodity and freight costs are likely to dent 2021 margins. BorgWarner is anticipating a net negative impact from commodities in the range of $70-$90 million. High research and development costs are also likely to limit the firm’s margins in 2021. Also, while Delphi buyout boosts BorgWarner prospects, it has elevated the firm's debt levels. Further, on a pure standalone basis, the margin performance of Delphi is not likely to return to pre-COVID levels until 2022. Amid the headwinds, BorgWarner warrants a bearish stance at the moment.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

