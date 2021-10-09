boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

