Bonfida Market Capitalization Tops $294.74 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $294.74 million and $2.32 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00012101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00143749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.30 or 0.99650974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.20 or 0.06371161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,899,753 coins and its circulating supply is 44,899,753 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

