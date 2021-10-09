Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.83.

BBD.B opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

