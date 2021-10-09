Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

BDNNY stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

