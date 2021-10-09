BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 36,665 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 164,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $323.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

