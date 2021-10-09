BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 325 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $240.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.