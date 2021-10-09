BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

