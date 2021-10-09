BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 9,505.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 15.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ideanomics stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

