BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,810 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $29.60 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

