BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.
Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$68.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$68.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
