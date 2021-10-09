BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$68.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$68.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.