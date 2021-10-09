BMO Capital Markets Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.45.

SLF opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 361.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

