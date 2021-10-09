Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

