Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $4.63 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

