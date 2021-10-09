Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 34,961 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,961 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

