Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 258,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.48 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.