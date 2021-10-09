Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1,026.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,266 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

