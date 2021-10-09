Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

