Bloom Burton Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

GBNH stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

