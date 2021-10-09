BlitzPick Market Cap Hits $821,002.85 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. BlitzPick has a market cap of $821,002.85 and $1,056.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000827 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026795 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025265 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

