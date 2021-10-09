Blair William & Co. IL Sells 50,000 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. Analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.