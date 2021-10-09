Blair William & Co. IL Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $313.59 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $227.52 and a 1 year high of $324.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.98.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

