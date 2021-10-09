Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,100 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

