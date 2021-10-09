Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 183.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVIR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.