Blair William & Co. IL Has $661,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,010,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,540,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after buying an additional 81,576 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,293,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.