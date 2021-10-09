Blair William & Co. IL Has $560,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 43,011 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

