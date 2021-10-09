Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

