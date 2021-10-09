Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.