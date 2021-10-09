BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,007,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTA opened at $13.49 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

