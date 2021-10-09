BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,536 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.75% of Trustmark worth $229,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Trustmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

