BitBall Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 40.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

