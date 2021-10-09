Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Earns “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

BIREF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of BIREF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

