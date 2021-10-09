BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.71.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $245.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $464.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.