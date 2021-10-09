BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.71.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $245.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

