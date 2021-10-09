Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 156.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.