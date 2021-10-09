Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
NYSEMKT BIOX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $542.57 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.