Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSEMKT BIOX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $542.57 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

