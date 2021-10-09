Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $64.27

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.27, but opened at $67.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 48,487 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bilibili by 45.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 139.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 6.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

