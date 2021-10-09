BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

