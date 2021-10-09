Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 7,964.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 71,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,168,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

BLI stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

