Berenberg Bank Increases Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target to GBX 28

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON:PDG opened at GBX 19.05 ($0.25) on Thursday. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 9.17 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £266.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

