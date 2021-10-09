Berenberg Bank Increases Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,361.11 ($30.85).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,433 ($31.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.69. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,314.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,410.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

