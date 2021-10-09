Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.71. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

