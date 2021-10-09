Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $335,898.00 and approximately $7,265.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00230676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00101909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012090 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,539,548 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

