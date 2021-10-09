BASIC Market Cap Hits $62.18 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $62.18 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00233428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00102116 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

