Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.53 ($94.75).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €63.68 ($74.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.40. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

