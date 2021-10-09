Barclays Trims THG (LON:THG) Target Price to GBX 675

THG (LON:THG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 769.60 ($10.05).
THG stock opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 607.56.
About THG
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
