Barclays Trims THG (LON:THG) Target Price to GBX 675

THG (LON:THG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 769.60 ($10.05).

Get THG alerts:

THG stock opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 607.56.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Iain McDonald purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.