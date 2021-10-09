Barclays Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.38 ($56.92).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €40.59 ($47.75) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.89. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

