Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99. Prosus has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

